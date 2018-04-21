Iran’s agricultural, food imports increase

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 21

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

Iran imported more food and agricultural products during the last fiscal year (ended March 20, 2018), compared to the preceding year, Kaveh Zargaran, the Secretary General of the Federation of Iranian Food Associations, said.

Zargaran said that the Islamic Republic imported 18 million tons of foods and agricultural products during the 12-mont period, 8 percent more year-on-year.

Zargaran who heads the Agricultural Commission in the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, told reporters that the value of Iran’s agricultural and food products’ imports increased by 14 percent to $9.8 billion in the last fiscal year.

Over half of Iran’s imports in this sector falls on corn fodder, rice, soybeans, meat and meal, he said.

Corn fodder worth $1.6 billion, rice worth $1.2 billion, soybean worth $943 million, banana worth $544 million, meat worth $524 million, barley worth $518 million, meal worth $503 million and crude vegetable oil worth $424 million topped the list of Iran’s agricultural and food imports in last fiscal year, Zargaran added.