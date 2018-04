Sahil Babayev named Azerbaijan’s new minister of labor and social protection of population

2018-04-21

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 21

Trend:

Sahil Babayev has been appointed Azerbaijan’s new minister of labor and social protection of population.

He replaced Salim Muslumov on this post.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on April 21 on the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Babayev served as deputy economy minister of Azerbaijan prior to this appointment.

