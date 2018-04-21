Rovshan Rzayev to head Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Refugees and IDPs

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 21

Rovshan Rzayev has been appointed chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Refugees and IDPs.

He replaced Ali Hasanov on this post.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on April 21 on the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Rovshan Rzayev is a member of the Milli Mejlis (parliament), deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on legal policy and state building, member of the board of the “Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan” public union.

