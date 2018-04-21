Novruz Mammadov expresses gratitude to Azerbaijani president for confidence in him (UPDATED)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Novruz Mammadov, whose candidacy for Azerbaijan’s new prime minister was approved by the parliament on April 21, has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani president for confidence in him.

"The credence given to me puts on me a great responsibility by the president and sets a major task for me," he said adressing the parliament.

Mammadov expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the high confidence in him. He said that the post of the prime minister is very difficult, but honorable.

"To work with head of state Ilham Aliyev is very honorable," Mammadov said.

Mammadov noted that today, Azerbaijan is a country that has its place and position on a global scale, further adding that Azerbaijan has the most difficult geopolitical location.

"Continuation of stability, security and dynamic development in Azerbaijan at a time when tense processes are taking place in the world in the second decade of the 21st century creates great challenges for each of us. We should continue a high-level development. This is a very difficult task. I will try to fulfill this responsible task under the leadership of the president of Azerbaijan, in close cooperation with state and governmental bodies, as well as with the parliament. I will make efforts to continue the path defined by national leader Heydar Aliyev, under the leadership of the president of Azerbaijan,” Mammadov said.

He stressed that presently, Azerbaijan is at a stage of very high development.

"As I am very much involved in foreign policy, I am well familiarized with the positions related to the states in the international arena. Azerbaijan, as an active participant and organizer, has successfully implemented the world's major projects in the fields of politics, energy, sport, culture, and multiculturalism. Azerbaijan has made a huge contribution to international cooperation. In a few years the country will become the largest transport hub of Eurasia. Azerbaijan will become the knot of trade and economic relations of all countries from India to the north of Europe, from East to West, to the south of Europe. This also ensures the future development of Azerbaijan. The main task before me is to further concretize the directions of success achieved so far in Azerbaijan's economic sector, take steps taking into account what reforms are more important for us, and for subsequent development of the country. Undoubtedly, under the leadership of the president of Azerbaijan, together with state and governmental bodies, as well as members of the parliament, we will cope with these tasks," Mammadov said.

He stressed that Azerbaijan has already implemented major projects and has achieved success in the spheres of politics, economy, energy, sports and culture.

“If we analyze all this work, we can see that no country in the world can be compared with Azerbaijan or compete with our country. Azerbaijan is a very active participant of international organizations. Our country hosts prestigious events in political, cultural, sports spheres, as well as in dialogue among civilizations and multiculturalism. In 2019-2021, Azerbaijan will chair the Non-Aligned Movement, which brings together 120 countries and is the second largest organization in the world after the UN. Azerbaijan’s president is a wise political figure, who perfectly knows the domestic and foreign policy, the sphere of international relations. Taking all this into account, we can say that Azerbaijan is in the most grandiose period of its history,” he said.

In conclusion, Novruz Mammadov said that he will do everything possible to fulfill the tasks assigned to him by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

