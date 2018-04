OPCW collects samples in Douma in connection with alleged chemical incident

2018-04-21 20:29 | www.trend.az | 1

The fact-finding mission of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has visited a site in the Damascus suburb of Douma to collect samples in connection with the alleged April 7 chemical attack, the OPCW said, Sputnik reported.

"The samples collected will be transported to the OPCW Laboratory in Rijswijk and then dispatched for analysis to the OPCW’s designated labs," the OPCW said in a statement.