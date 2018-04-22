Saudi security shoots down toy drone near royal palace

2018-04-22 01:05 | www.trend.az | 2

Saudi Arabian security forces shot down a toy drone in the capital Riyadh on Saturday, a senior Saudi official and the state news agency said, after videos were posted online showing gunfire in a neighborhood where a royal palace is located, Reuters reported.

A spokesman for the Riyadh police said forces at a checkpoint in the Khozama district identified the drone and “dealt with it according to their orders”, state news said without specifying if there were any injuries or damage.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news