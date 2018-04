Libyan oil pipeline attacked by 'terrorist group'

2018-04-22 02:07 | www.trend.az | 2

A Libyan crude pipeline owned by the al-Waha oil company, feeding the port of Es Sider, was attacked on Saturday by a “terrorist group”, a company source said, Reuters reported.

A fire broke out but it was to early to say whether production had been affected, the source said.