Armenian protest leader to meet with Prime Minister Sargsyan

2018-04-22

Armenian opposition figure Nikol Pashinyan, leading ongoing protests in the country, said on Saturday that he would meet with Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan on Sunday morning to discuss the latter's resignation, Sputnik reported.

Since April 13, the Armenian capital has been hit by a series of protests against the appointment of ex-President Sargsyan as the country’s prime minister.

The protests turned violent on Monday and on the following the protesters announced the beginning of a "velvet revolution" in Armenia after Sargsyan was appointed as the head of the government.