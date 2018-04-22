Macron calls Sisi to discuss Syrian crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron called Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday to discuss the Syrian crisis, Sisi’s office said, Reuters reported.

Macron addressed the military strike that France, the United States and Britain launched in Syria a week ago, pointing out that it comes within the framework of international legitimacy, it said in a statement.

The three countries launched 105 missiles in retaliation for a suspected poison gas attack in Syria, targeting what the Pentagon said were three chemical weapons facilities.

Sisi expressed his concern over military escalation in Syria, which he said would lead to further deterioration and add to the complexity of the situation.

He also “emphasized Egypt’s unyielding position that rejects the use of any internationally prohibited weapons on Syrian territories,” the statement said.