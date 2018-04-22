At least 2 killed in mortar shelling of Syria's Damascus

At least two people were killed and nine others were injured in a shelling attack on Damascus' residential areas, Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko, the commander of the Russian reconciliation center for Syria, said on Saturday, Sputnik reported.

"Insurgents active in Muhayam al-Yarmuq carried out mortar shelling against living quarters of al-Tadamon, al-Midan, and al-Qadam in southern area of Damascus. Two civilians were killed, and nine ones were injured," Yevtushenko said.

He added that despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout Syria, the Russian-Turkish-Iranian Coordination Centre had registered several cases of ceasefire violation in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Damascus, and Daraa over the last 24 hours.