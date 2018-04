Pilot killed in crash of single-engine plane in Tennessee

Authorities say one person has been killed in a single-engine plane crash in Tennessee, AP reported.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that a two-seat plane crashed near an airstrip while taking off at the municipal airport in Collegedale on Friday.

Airport officials said the pilot was killed. He has been identified as 62-year-old Robert Gillisse, of Ooltewah.