Car production in Neftchala may stabilize Azerbaijani market: expert

2018-04-22

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 22

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The start of production of cars at the joint Azerbaijani-Iranian factory in the Neftchala industrial zone may stabilize prices in the automotive market of Azerbaijan, General Director of MBA Group consulting company, expert in the field of valuation Nusret Ibrahimov told Trend on Thursday.

According to the expert, the main factor that can cause price stabilization will be the quality of cars produced.

"If the cars produced at the Khazar factory meet the demand of the population in terms of quality, they will stabilize prices in the market and reduce dependence on imports. Otherwise, our market will still depend on imported cars," Ibrahimov said.

Ibrahimov noted that the new factory will have specific impact on the market after some time.