Mechanisms of Lapis Lazuli project’s implementation mulled in Ashgabat

2018-04-22 08:12 | www.trend.az | 2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 22

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Ashgabat hosted the first meeting of experts on implementation of the Agreement on transit and transportation cooperation, Lapis Lazuli, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

According to the Lapis Lazuli project, railways and highways will connect the city of Turgundi in the Afghan province of Herat with Ashgabat, and then with the Caspian port of Turkmenbashi. The corridor will continue to Baku, then through Tbilisi to Ankara with branches to Poti and Batumi, then from Ankara to Istanbul.

The meeting was attended by experts from Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Georgia and Turkey, participating countries that signed this agreement at the Seventh Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan (RECCA VII) on November 15, 2017 in the Turkmen capital.