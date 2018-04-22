Libyan air force kills dozens of terrorists near Misurata

The Libyan air force killed and injured dozens of terrorists in Sdara area near the city of Misrata, some 200 km east of the capital Tripoli, a spokesman for the eastern-based army said on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

"The air force carried out air strikes against terrorist sites in Sdada near Misurata, killing and injuring dozens (of terrorists) and destroying weapons stores and a number of armed vehicles," Ahmad Mismari told a press conference in the eastern city Benghazi.

The spokesman said the targeted area is a location of military operations, calling on civilians to be cautious and to avoid passing near the area.

The Benghazi Defense Brigades, a coalition of extremist groups that fight against the army, launched attacks in several eastern cities and the Oil Crescent region, which holds large oil reserves and export terminals. The latest attack was on the southern air base of Brak in May 2017, which killed 141 army soldiers.

Mismari denied responsibility of the Libyan air force for raids near the western city of Bani Walid, saying the attacks were likely to be carried out by the United States, Italy or NATO.