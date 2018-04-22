One killed, two injured in renewed clashes in southern Libya

2018-04-22 09:19 | www.trend.az | 1

Renewed tribal clashes in the southern Libyan city of Sabha killed one civilian and injured two others, military and medical sources said on Saturday. according Xinhua.

The Sabha Medical Center said in a statement it received one dead and two wounded people, after receiving 11 injured people two days ago, including women and children.

A military source said that "the clashes renewed after militants of Tabu tribe fired indiscriminate shells on our headquarters, forcing us to fire back."

The source stressed that after the exchange of fire from both sides, the city is currently witnessing cautious calm with gunfire heard from time to time.