Latest on performance of Iran’s mining sector over last year

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 22

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Mineral products accounted for 19 percent of Iran’s total exports over the last calendar year which ended on March 21 as the country exports of minerals were valued at $8.9 billion.

According to the data published by the industry ministry of Iran, the exports of mineral products in the mentioned period grew by 3.2 percent in value terms but the volume of exports declined by 7.8 percent to stand at 60.2 million tons.

Steel products in this period accounted for $3.6 billion, demonstrating a rise of 27.7 percent compared to the same time of the preceding year.

In the meantime, the country exported iron ore worth $984.2 million, cement worth $603 million, and downstream products worth $564.9 million.

There are over 10,000 mines in the country out of which about 6,000 are actively engaged in production and rest remains idle.

The county’s annual output from its mines stands at 400 million tons and construction materials account for 60 percent of the total output.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasted a 4-percent growth rate for Iran’s economy in 2018 and a 4 percent GDP (gross domestic product) growth for 2019 as well.