Binali Yildirim congratulates Novruz Mammadov on appointment as Azerbaijan’s PM

2018-04-22 10:27 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 22

Trend:

Prime Minister of the Turkey Binali Yildirim has congratulated Novruz Mammadov on his appointment as Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Turkish media reports.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on April 21 has signed an order on appointing Novruz Mammadov as the country’s prime minister.

