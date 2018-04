Pashinyan, Sargsyan's meeting ends without result

2018-04-22 10:36 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 22

Trend:

The meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan has ended without results, according RIA Novosti.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sargsyan stated that negotiations should not be held in the presence of journalists. Pashinyan said that only Sargsyan's resignation will be discussed.