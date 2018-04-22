Armenian opposition leader warns about new protest rallies

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 22

Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan, who leads the protest rallies against Serzh Sargsyan’s election as prime minister, after the talks with the head of the government failed said that the demonstrations will continue, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

On April 22, the announced negotiations between Sargsyan and Pashinyan lasted several minutes. The prime minister said that the oppositionist’s actions are blackmail, and advised him to act within the law, threatening that otherwise Pashinyan would bear all the responsibility.

Sargsyan added that Pashinyan didn’t learn his lesson from the events of March 1, 2008, when ten people were killed during the clashes of demonstrators with the police.