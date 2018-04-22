Armenia’s criminal regime spreading false information - Azerbaijani defense ministry

2018-04-22 11:37 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 22

Trend:

Armenia’s criminal military-political regime is spreading false information in order to divert the public attention from the civil unrests, which have recently intensified in the republic, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told Trend.

The ministry was commenting on the information spread in the media about the allegedly active movement of Azerbaijan’s manpower and military equipment on the contact line between the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops.

Mass rallies broke out in Yerevan and other Armenian cities on April 13 following former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s nomination as prime minister. The opposition accuses him of ineffective governance and worsening of the economic situation.