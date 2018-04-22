Kazakhstan to subsidize farming equipment loans

Deputy PM - Agriculture Minister of Kazakhstan Umirzak Shukeyev visited on Saturday a number of scientific research institutes and the Kazakh National Agrarian University, the ministry's press service said, according Kazinform.

One of the state policy tasks is to provide farm producers with an access to up-to-date and available agricultural equipment that is a key factor to gain high yield. These issues were debated at the Mechanization and Farm Electrification Institute.

The institute has developed and produces currently above 70 units of directed-connected and motor-drawn tillage machinery. As stated there, the Government plans to subsidize rates of remuneration of agricultural equipment rental purchase loans, the press release runs.