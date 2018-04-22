Police in Yerevan use force against demonstrators, several people injured (UPDATED-2)

2018-04-22 12:31 | www.trend.az | 2
Baku, Azerbaijan, April 22
Trend:
Several people were injured in the dispersal of the demonstration in Yerevan, RIA Novosti news agency reported.
The opposition’s procession was stopped in Yerevan’s Erebuni district, and a few guards brought Pashinyan out of the crowd.
The injured were taken to the hospitals.
12:20 (GMT+4) Police in Yerevan used special means against the demonstrators, RIA Novosti news agency reported.
