Police in Yerevan use force against demonstrators, several people injured (UPDATED-2)

Several people were injured in the dispersal of the demonstration in Yerevan, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The opposition’s procession was stopped in Yerevan’s Erebuni district, and a few guards brought Pashinyan out of the crowd.

The injured were taken to the hospitals.

12:20 (GMT+4) Police in Yerevan used special means against the demonstrators, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

