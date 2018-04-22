Iran jails Tehran’s notorious judge

2018-04-22 12:32 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 22

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iranian police have reportedly arrested the former prosecutor of Tehran, Saeed Mortazavi, who was earlier convicted to two years in prison for the death of prisoners following 2009 post-election unrests.

The Tehran prosecutor was detained in a villa in northern Iran, near the Caspian Sea, Tasnim news agency reported.

He was sentenced to prison back in December for "abetting and aiding" torture and the deaths of protesters arrested in 2009.

Since then officials said that Mortazavi disappeared from the public.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news