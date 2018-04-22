Death toll rises to 31 in Kabul explosion (UPDATING)

The latest on the Kabul explosion

12:53 (GMT+4) The death toll in the explosion outside a voter registration center in the Afghan capital Kabul on April 22 has grown to 31, and more than 50 people were injured, TOLOnews TV channel reported referring to official representative of Healthcare Ministry Vahid Majruk.

12:12 (GMT+4) A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a voter registration center in the Afghan capital Kabul on April 22, killing at least 12 people and wounding dozens as they waited to receive identity cards, officials said, Reuters reported.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danesh said a bomber on foot approached the center where officials had been issuing identity cards as part of a process of registering voters for the election scheduled for October.