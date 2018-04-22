Russia refuses to participate in World Bank’s further capitalization

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 22

Russia has refused to participate in the further capitalization of the World Bank (WB), as the country doesn’t agree with the new principles of the bank’s credit policy, as a result of which the biggest and most reliable borrowers of the bank - India and China, may stop supporting it, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said, TASS news agency reported.

For Moscow, this means that its share in the WB capital and, accordingly, the number of votes in the board of directors may be reduced, he noted.