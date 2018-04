Grenade blast kills 2, injures 35 in northern Burundi: police

Two people were killed and at least 35 others injured in a grenade explosion Saturday night in northern Burundi, a police spokesman said Sunday, Xinhua reported.

The grenade attack happened at a business center at Gasenyi village, in Gahombo district in Kayanza Province, Burundian Police Spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye told a press conference in Bujumbura, capital city of Burundi.