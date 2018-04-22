Deadly blast targets voter registration center in Puli Khumri city

An explosion ripped through a voter registration center in Puli Khumri city the provincial capital of Baghlan province hours after a deadly blast in Kabul left several dead or wounded, Khaama Press agency reported.

According to the local officials in Baghlan, at least six people including women were killed and five others were wounded in the explosion.

However another security official says at least seven people were killed and ten others were wounded after the blast targeted the registration center.

The official further added that the incident took place after an improvised explosive device was detonated near the registration center.

The incident in Puli Khumri city took place hours after an explosion ripped through a center established for the national identity cards in Kabul city.