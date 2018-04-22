Canada signs deal with Japan allowing to use each other's military equipment

Ottawa and Tokyo concluded a bilateral Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement which will step up military cooperation between the two states, and allow them to use each other’s military equipment in various operations, the Global Affairs department of the Canadian government said in a statement on Sunday, according Sputnik.

"The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Taro Kono, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, signed the bilateral Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA). This agreement will strengthen cooperation between the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and will allow both countries to make efficient use of each other’s military equipment during operations and exercises in Canada, Japan and other locations," the statement read.