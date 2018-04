Azerbaijan attracts foreign vendors to localize manufacture of IT products

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 22

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

"Park of High Technologies" LLC of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies attracts foreign vendors for the localization of production in the Pirallahi Technopark, the company told Trend.

The company informed that the issue is being discussed with potential producers of high-tech products. However, the Park did not disclose name of the companies.