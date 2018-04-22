Air France unions to continue strikes into May despite pay offer

2018-04-22 15:52 | www.trend.az | 2

Air France (AIRF.PA) unions said they would continue strike action into May, in addition to two further days in April, in a dispute over pay that has already cost the French carrier hundreds of millions of euros, Reuters reported.

The unions representing pilots, cabin crew and ground staff plan to go on strike on April 23 and 24, continuing a series of walkouts since the end of February, and said they would update members on new strike dates next week.

Unions are calling for a 6 percent pay increase for this year for Air France staff.

Management has proposed a draft agreement that runs for several years, including a pay increase of 2 percent for 2018. That draft agreement, which also contains a general wage increase of 5 percent over the 2019-2021 period, was open for signatures until April 20.