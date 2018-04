Seven demonstrators hospitalized in Yerevan after clashes with police

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 22

Seven people were hospitalized in Yerevan after demonstrators clashed with the police, the press service of the Ministry of Health said April 22.

According to the ministry, three more demonstrators who suffered during the clashes on April 16 continue treatment.