228 demonstrators detained in Yerevan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 22

Police detained 228 demonstrators protesting against Serzh Sargsyan's appointment as PM, RIA Novosti reports.

The leader of demonstrators Nikol Pashinyan and two more MPs - Ararat Mirzoyan and Sasun Mikaelyan - were later detained.