Kabul suicide bombing death toll hits 52 with 112 wounded

2018-04-22 18:35 | www.trend.az | 2

The death toll from a suicide attack in Afghan capital of Kabul has risen to 52 with 112 others wounded, a spokesman of the Public Health Ministry said on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

The blast occurred when the bomber blew himself up among a crowd lining up to get access to an election-related registration site in a local school Sunday morning, spokesman Waheed Majroh tweeted.

Those among the dead were 21 women and five children while several wounded remained in critical condition.

The Afghan election officials have set Oct. 20 as the date for parliamentary and district councils' elections, which have been delayed for a couple of times over the past years.