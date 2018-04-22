EU demands release of detained oppositionists in Armenia

Baku, Azerbaijan April 22

The EU demanded the release of detainees for holding rallies in Armenia and called on all parties to restraint, TASS reports.

"All those who were unlawfully detained in the course of exercising their legitimate rights to freedom of assembly must be immediately released", the EU stated.

Police detained 228 demonstrators protesting against Serzh Sargsyan's appointment as PM.

The leader of demonstrators Nikol Pashinyan and two more MPs - Ararat Mirzoyan and Sasun Mikaelyan - were later detained.