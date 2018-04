Almost half of flights in Turkey over past five years carried out through Istanbul: report

2018-04-22

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 22

By Rauf Guliyev - Trend:

Almost half of the flights carried out over the past five years from Turkish airports fall account for Istanbul, said the report of the Turkish State Airports Department (DHMİ).

According to the report, about 46% of the 6.78 million flights made in Turkey in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, were carried out from the Istanbul airports Ataturk and Sabiha Gokcen.