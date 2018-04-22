277 detained in Yerevan

Police said 277 people were detained as of 7:30 pm, NEWS.am reports.

A short meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and MP Nikol Pashinyan was held in Marriott hotel on Sunday morning. In response to Pashinyan’s intention to discuss conditions of his resignation, Sargsyan left the hotel.

Later on police used force against protesters and detained dozens of people, including MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sasun Mikaelyan. The whereabouts of Pashinyan are unknown. Mirzoyan and Mikaelyan are at Shengavit police station. All three were later arrested.