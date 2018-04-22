France's Macron suggests Trump cannot 'make war' against everybody

2018-04-22 22:11 | www.trend.az | 2

French President Emmanuel Macron insisted Sunday that he has a solid relationship with President Trump, ahead of his Washington visit this week, but also appeared to caution the president about his aggressive stances on Iran, climate change and international trade, in an exclusive “Fox News Sunday” interview.

“You cannot make a trade war with your allies,” Macron said in the interview conducted on Friday in France. “It’s too complicated. If you make war against everybody, you make trade war against China, trade war against Europe, war in Syria, war against Iran - come on - it doesn’t work. You need allies.”

Macron spoke ahead of his visit this week to the United States that includes a dinner Monday with wife Brigitte, Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Mount Vernon, the home of America's first president, George Washington, on the banks of the Potomac River in Virginia.