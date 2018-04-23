French embassy in Athens vandalized in protest of Syrian strikes

2018-04-23 00:11 | www.trend.az | 2

Members of the Greek Rouvikonas anarchist group threw paint bombs at the buildings of the French embassy and consulate in Athens in protest at the involvement of Paris in strikes in Syria, local media reported on Sunday, Sputnik International reports.

According to the Kathimerini newspaper, at least one member of the group involved in the attack has been detained.

The Greek Foreign Ministry condemned the paint attack and stated that the country's authorities were searching for the perpetrators.