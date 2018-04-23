AZ EN RU TR
azerbaijan news app
Thumbnail

Waffle House shooting: suspect could be at large with two guns

2018-04-23 00:41 | www.trend.az | 2

Police believe the suspect in a shooting that killed four people at a Waffle House early Sunday could be armed with two guns, despite the fact that authorities seized his firearms following a 2017 arrest, Tennessean reports.

Metro police released the details Sunday afternoon, as a manhunt continued for the suspect, Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Sunday afternoon Reinking was added to the agency's top 10 most wanted list.

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər