Waffle House shooting: suspect could be at large with two guns

2018-04-23 00:41 | www.trend.az | 2

Police believe the suspect in a shooting that killed four people at a Waffle House early Sunday could be armed with two guns, despite the fact that authorities seized his firearms following a 2017 arrest, Tennessean reports.

Metro police released the details Sunday afternoon, as a manhunt continued for the suspect, Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Sunday afternoon Reinking was added to the agency's top 10 most wanted list.