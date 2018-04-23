Nicaragua's president scraps reforms that sparked deadly protests

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said on Sunday planned changes to social security that have sparked days of violent protests have been canceled, as he attempted to put an end to one of the biggest crises of his administration.

In an address on national television, Ortega said the board of Nicaragua's social security system had voted to revoke the measures that were approved last week. The protests have killed at least seven people and injured hundreds more.

The unrest erupted Wednesday over pension reforms, with students a prominent group.

A robust response ordered by leftist President Ortega has saw the army deployed to the streets, independent media muzzled, journalists assaulted and pro-government demonstrators mobilised to counter the protests.