Trump tweets on North Korea talks

2018-04-23 02:33 | www.trend.az | 2

President Donald Trump raised the possibility Sunday that denuclearization talks with North Korea could fail, setting lowered expectations for a breakthrough in upcoming negotiations in a tweet that said “maybe they will work out, and maybe they won’t.”, Newsday reports

“We are a long way from conclusion on North Korea, maybe things will work out, and maybe they won’t — only time will tell . . . But the work I am doing now should have been done a long time ago!” Trump tweeted.

The missive came as the president took to Twitter to deride NBC “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd, who questioned whether Trump had provided too many concessions to North Korea ahead of an upcoming summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.