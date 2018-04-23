ISIS bombing kills 57 at Kabul voter registration centre

A suicide bomber struck a voter registration centre in the Afghan capital on Sunday, killing at least 57 people in an attack claimed by ISIS, CBC reports.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majro said another 119 people were wounded in Sunday's attack, updating an earlier toll. Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said the suicide bomber targeted civilians who had gathered to receive national identification cards.

The large explosion echoed across the city, shattering windows miles away from the attack site and damaging several nearby vehicles. Police blocked all roads to the blast site, with only ambulances allowed in. Local TV stations broadcast live footage of hundreds of distraught people gathered at nearby hospitals seeking word about loved ones.