Turkey could return Greek soldiers if Turkey’s are extradited

2018-04-23 05:53 | www.trend.az | 2

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country will consider returning the two Greek soldiers who have been detained in Turkey if Greece extradites the eight Turkish servicemen who escaped to Greece after the foiled coup attempt in July 2016, AFP reported.

"They (Greece) ask us to give back the Greek soldiers and we told them 'if you make such a demand, you should first give us FETO soldiers involved in a coup against our state'," Erdogan reportedly said in a live interview with NTV television, according to AFP.

"If they are handed to us, we will consider" the situation on Greek soldiers, he said.