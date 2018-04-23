Turkey wants to exempt trade with Azerbaijan from duties in shortest possible time (Exclusive)

2018-04-23 07:07 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 23

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Turkey hopes for the early signing of an agreement on preferential trade with Azerbaijan, Turkish Minister of economy Nihat Zeybekci said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

According to the minister, in 2017 [according to the Turkish side] the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $2.7 billion, having increased by 10 percent during one year. Turkish exports amounted to $1.35 billion, while imports from Azerbaijan amounted to $1.34 billion.