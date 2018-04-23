Three passengers injured, window broken after Air India plane hits severe turbulence

Terrified passengers were left fearing for their lives when turbulence cracked a jet's window - hours after a woman died after she was sucked out of another plane, Fox News reports.

The latest mid-flight emergency - on board the Boeing 787 Dreamliner - left many of the 240 passengers on-board in tears and praying for help.

The Air India plane was rocked by turbulence shortly after take-off as the plane reached 15,000ft and then lasted almost half of its journey.

At least three people are understood to have been treated for minor injuries while camera phone footage shows the window panel "falling off."

The mid-air drama came after a woman died when another engine fire caused an explosion to suck the victim from one of the plane's window.