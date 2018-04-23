Assets of Kazakhstan's pension fund up in 1Q2018

2018-04-23 11:44 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 23

Trend:

Kazakhstan's pension assets increased by 193 billion tenge and amounted to 7.97 trillion tenge in the 1Q2018, the local news agency Kazinform reported citing the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund’s (UAPF) administration, addressing the press conference in Almaty.

According to the information, the main share (about 98 percent) of all pension savings is formed from mandatory pension contributions. In the 1Q2018, 92,200 individual pension accounts (IPA) were opened. The average contribution to an IPA was 15,700 tenge.

The net investment income for the 1Q2018 was 66 billion tenge. Yield in annual terms (March 2017 - March 2018) is 8 percent with 6.6-percent inflation for the same period.