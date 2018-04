Turkmen president arrives in Uzbekistan on state visit

2018-04-23

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 23

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has arrived in Uzbekistan on a two-day state visit, the Turkmenistan State News Agency reported April 23.

From the Tashkent International Airport, the motorcade of the Turkmen president proceeded to the Kuksaroy state residence, where in the first half of the day the bilateral talks will be held at the highest level, according to the report.