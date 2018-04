Protests in Yerevan resume

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 23

Participants of the action holding against the election of former President Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister of Armenia resumed marches in the streets of Yerevan on April 23 morning, RIA Novosti reported.

Marches are held by several groups of protesters, one of the actions has launched at Yerevan State University.