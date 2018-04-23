Number of registered Chinese companies decreases in Turkey

2018-04-23

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In March 2018, 13 companies with Chinese capital were registered in Turkey, which is by eight companies less than in the same period of 2017, the Chamber of Commerce of Turkey (TOBB) told Trend.

Trend was told that the total capital of registered Chinese companies in March 2018 amounted to 7,969 million Turkish liras, while in March 2017 the total capital of registered Chinese companies amounted to 4,205 million Turkish liras.

"At the end of March 2018, 10,888 thousand companies were registered in Turkey, which is 22.9 percent more compared to March 2017," TOBB said.