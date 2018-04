State Security Service reveals illegal religious complex in Baku suburban settlement

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 23

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan has revealed an illegal religious complex in Alat settlement of Garadagh district of Baku, the service said in a message on April 23.

The complex was identified in the course of joint activities with the State Committee for work with religious structures.